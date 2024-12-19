Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $356.80 and last traded at $356.48, with a volume of 90969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $353.96.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

