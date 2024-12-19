Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.35 and last traded at $46.50. 392,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,700,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.71.

Several research firms recently commented on VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.14.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.9% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

