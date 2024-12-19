Viking (NYSE:VIK) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Viking from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Viking from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Viking in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Viking from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Viking from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

Get Viking alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Viking

Viking Stock Down 5.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking

NYSE:VIK opened at $43.38 on Thursday. Viking has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Viking during the second quarter worth $2,063,879,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Viking by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,979,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,773 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Viking during the 2nd quarter worth $145,989,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,090,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,931,000 after buying an additional 836,353 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Viking by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,951,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,993,000 after buying an additional 793,795 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viking

(Get Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.