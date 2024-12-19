Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 63,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 8.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $7.83 on Thursday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $625.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.84.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.14%.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

