Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 34,456 ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 34,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 15.7% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 765,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 104,160 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,588,000. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,526,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 439,810 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,173,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 630,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $507.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.60. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a positive return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -15.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.