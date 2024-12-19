Virtu Financial LLC Invests $227,000 in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,851,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 17.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Flowserve from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Flowserve Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of FLS stock opened at $57.45 on Thursday. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.