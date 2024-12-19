Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Amer Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Amer Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amer Sports Stock Down 3.7 %
AS opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.38. Amer Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Amer Sports Company Profile
Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.
