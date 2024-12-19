Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 3,301 Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth $413,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth $604,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PSCU opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.77. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $67.23.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Novo Nordisk: A New Boost for GLP-1 Sales on the Horizon
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Now Is the Ultimate Time to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Q4’s Most Upgraded Stocks: Promising Buys for 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.