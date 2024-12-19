Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 3,301 Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth $413,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth $604,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSCU opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.77. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $67.23.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.196 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.