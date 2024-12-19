Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 69,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 411,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 88,650 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 40.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 138,544.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 134,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 134,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Up 3.3 %

EOSE stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOSE. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.90.

Eos Energy Enterprises Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

