Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter valued at $53,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $5.78.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

About Oxford Lane Capital

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.39%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 72.86%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

