Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter valued at $53,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $5.78.
Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend
About Oxford Lane Capital
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Novo Nordisk: A New Boost for GLP-1 Sales on the Horizon
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Why Now Is the Ultimate Time to Invest in Oil Stocks
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Q4’s Most Upgraded Stocks: Promising Buys for 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.