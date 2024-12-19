Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VSH opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.12. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $24.68.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $735.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,548,000 after buying an additional 66,268 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 100,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,160,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,388,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,253,000 after purchasing an additional 182,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.