Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Vital Energy from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vital Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VTLE

Vital Energy Stock Down 4.8 %

Vital Energy stock opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. Vital Energy has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $459.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.58 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $155,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at $796,538.76. This represents a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $285,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,306.64. The trade was a 11.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,168 shares of company stock valued at $502,017 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTLE. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vital Energy by 400.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 2,590.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vital Energy by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Vital Energy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.