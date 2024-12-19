Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Stock Price Up 50% – Here’s What Happened

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 50% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 1,942,446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,795% from the average daily volume of 102,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 50.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of C$14.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.