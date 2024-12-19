Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €13.90 ($14.33) and last traded at €14.18 ($14.62). Approximately 31,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.30 ($14.74).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of €13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.49.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.

