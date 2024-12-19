Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Insider Sells $2,094,228.96 in Stock

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,558.12. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.63 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 375,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 197,528 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 69,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 142,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 67,355 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,545,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 18.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBD has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

