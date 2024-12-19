Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Synopsys (SNPS)

Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/6/2024 – Synopsys had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $670.00 to $655.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – Synopsys had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $644.00 to $630.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – Synopsys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $640.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2024 – Synopsys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $635.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2024 – Synopsys is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2024 – Synopsys is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Synopsys had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $687.00 to $670.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Synopsys is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Synopsys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $640.00 price target on the stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.2 %

Synopsys stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $493.35. 1,126,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,619. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $530.72 and a 200 day moving average of $541.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $457.52 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The firm has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 3,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $2,772,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

