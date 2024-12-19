What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for TSE:ELV Q3 Earnings?

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF (TSE:ELV – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF in a research note issued on Monday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Campbell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF’s FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$17.53 and a 1-year high of C$20.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.26.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF

