Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$97.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. Eight Capital increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Canada downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$82.58 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$52.15 and a twelve month high of C$94.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$87.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$82.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

