Whole Earth Brands (OTCMKTS:ACTTU) Trading Down 3.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACTTU – Get Free Report) were down 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $13.05. Approximately 5,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Whole Earth Brands Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer packaged goods and other consumables, and hospitality businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.