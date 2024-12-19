Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Makes New Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 3.1 %

RY opened at $119.84 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $93.97 and a 1-year high of $128.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.0522 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.