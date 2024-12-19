Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Purchases New Position in Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Acme United by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Acme United by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acme United by 13.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 37.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acme United alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Acme United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Acme United Stock Performance

Acme United stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Acme United Co. has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.19). Acme United had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $48.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acme United Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acme United Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Acme United’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Acme United Profile

(Free Report)

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.