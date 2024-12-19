Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Takes Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 331.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 42.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.50 to $23.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.58.
Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 8.9 %
NYSE VNO opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.66 and a beta of 1.63. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97.
Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $443.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.07 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Vornado Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -255.17%.
Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile
Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.
