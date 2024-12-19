Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Takes Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 331.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 42.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.50 to $23.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 8.9 %

NYSE VNO opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.66 and a beta of 1.63. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $443.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.07 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -255.17%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.