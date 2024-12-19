Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives $210.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.71.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Wix.com from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $190.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wix.com from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wix.com
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wix.com Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of WIX stock opened at $215.14 on Friday. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $229.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.48 and a 200-day moving average of $171.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.55.
Wix.com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wix.com
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Novo Nordisk: A New Boost for GLP-1 Sales on the Horizon
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Why Now Is the Ultimate Time to Invest in Oil Stocks
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Q4’s Most Upgraded Stocks: Promising Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.