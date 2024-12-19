WNS (NYSE:WNS) Stock Price Down 5% – Time to Sell?

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.10 and last traded at $46.18. 84,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 486,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WNS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on WNS from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

WNS Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $310.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.66 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 9.39%. On average, research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in WNS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in WNS by 228.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in WNS by 4.2% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

