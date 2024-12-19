World Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 100.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 70,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 35,161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 117.5% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TAK opened at $13.11 on Thursday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

