World Investment Advisors LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

World Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,227,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,474,000 after buying an additional 402,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 33.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,415,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,784,000 after acquiring an additional 351,957 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at $19,843,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,156,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WD. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $98.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.68 and a 200-day moving average of $105.31. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.20 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.10). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.86%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

