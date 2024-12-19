World Investment Advisors LLC Has $339,000 Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

World Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,812,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,065,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,130,000 after purchasing an additional 307,466 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 125,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 55,823 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO stock opened at $95.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.67 and a 200-day moving average of $88.78. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $76.98 and a 12-month high of $104.63.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.1329 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

