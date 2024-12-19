World Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,876 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,697,000 after purchasing an additional 277,897 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $267,132,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $255,867,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $152.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.13. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.75 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. This represents a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

