World Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JANJ)

World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JANJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Separately, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January by 24.4% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 20,801 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January Price Performance

JANJ opened at $24.97 on Thursday. Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.87.

About Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January (JANJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

