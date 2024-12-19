World Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,262 Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

World Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,162 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIQ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. First Community Trust NA grew its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,600 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $111,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $39.00 on Thursday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.41 and a beta of 1.13.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

