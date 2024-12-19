World Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,577 Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

World Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 193,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 382,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 35,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 396.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 196,097 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

MLN stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.05.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

