Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNNGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on WYNN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 556.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 17.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 895 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 703.1% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,028 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $88.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.77. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $110.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The casino operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 12.33%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

