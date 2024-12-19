Xin Wan Sells 68,437 Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CTO Xin Wan sold 68,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $1,398,167.91. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563 shares in the company, valued at $31,932.09. The trade was a 97.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Xin Wan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 6th, Xin Wan sold 80,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $1,771,200.00.
GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ GCT opened at $18.35 on Thursday. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $45.18. The company has a market capitalization of $751.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology
GigaCloud Technology Company Profile
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GigaCloud Technology
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Novo Nordisk: A New Boost for GLP-1 Sales on the Horizon
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Now Is the Ultimate Time to Invest in Oil Stocks
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Q4’s Most Upgraded Stocks: Promising Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.