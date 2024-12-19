Xin Wan Sells 68,437 Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CTO Xin Wan sold 68,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $1,398,167.91. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563 shares in the company, valued at $31,932.09. The trade was a 97.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Xin Wan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

On Friday, December 6th, Xin Wan sold 80,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $1,771,200.00.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ GCT opened at $18.35 on Thursday. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $45.18. The company has a market capitalization of $751.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.