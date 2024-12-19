Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for BDX FY2025 Earnings

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $14.39 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.43. The consensus estimate for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s current full-year earnings is $14.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.51 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $224.09 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $249.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 4,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.01, for a total value of $990,787.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,488.45. The trade was a 15.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.03%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

