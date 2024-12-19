Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook of JKHY Q1 Earnings

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JKHY. Oppenheimer started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.43. The stock had a trading volume of 109,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $189.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.36.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $3,215,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,756,087.80. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $638,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.