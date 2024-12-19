Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Stock Price Up 59.4% – Time to Buy?

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 59.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.74 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03). 1,869,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,330% from the average session volume of 130,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Zenith Energy Stock Up 37.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £5.97 million, a PE ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.55.

Zenith Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration and development of oil and natural gas in Tunisia, Italy, and the Republic of the Congo. It also engages in the production of oil, gas, and electricity assets in Africa and Europe. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zenith Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenith Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.