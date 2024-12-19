Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 18,500.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 436.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $1,392,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,408.70. This trade represents a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $842,078.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,254,563.02. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,382 shares of company stock worth $2,495,618. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Zscaler Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $185.69 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -742.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.97 and a 200-day moving average of $187.58.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.