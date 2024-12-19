Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 18,500.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 436.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $1,392,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,408.70. This trade represents a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $842,078.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,254,563.02. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,382 shares of company stock worth $2,495,618. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $185.69 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -742.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.97 and a 200-day moving average of $187.58.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
