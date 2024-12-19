Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.50 ($0.69) and traded as high as GBX 58 ($0.73). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.69), with a volume of 25,895 shares trading hands.

Zytronic Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £5.46 million, a P/E ratio of -413.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 54.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Zytronic

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology, as well as zypos, zybrid, zytouch, zyprofilm, zyfilm, RFI and EMI shielded filters, and optical filters and display protection glass.

