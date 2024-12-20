10,225 Shares in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 40.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

SILV opened at $9.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.19.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

