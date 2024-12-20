17,710 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Bought by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 42.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. Barclays raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Shares of HBI opened at $8.10 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $937.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

