1847 Holdings LLC Director Tracy S. Harris Resigns from Board

In a recent Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH) announced the resignation of Tracy S. Harris from its Board of Directors on December 16, 2024. The company confirmed that Harris’ departure was not due to any disputes with 1847 Holdings LLC concerning its operations, policies, or practices.

1847 Holdings LLC, a registered entity in Delaware with its principal executive offices located at 260 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY, has reported this change in its leadership structure as part of its regulatory obligations. While Tracy S. Harris has stepped down from the Board, the company affirms that her decision is amicable and does not stem from any disagreements within the organization.

In the filing, Chief Executive Officer Ellery W. Roberts signed off on behalf of the company. As of the date of this report, 1847 Holdings LLC has not disclosed any immediate plans regarding the position vacated by Tracy S. Harris or any upcoming appointments to the Board of Directors.

