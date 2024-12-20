22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of XXII stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. 22nd Century Group has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $581.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $219.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.86.
22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($72.90) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 380.39% and a negative net margin of 144.09%.
22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.
