2,852 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Purchased by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,491,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,044,000 after buying an additional 1,928,517 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,003,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,243.3% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 678,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,909,000 after acquiring an additional 627,585 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 939,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $15,437,000.

Shares of PAVE opened at $40.75 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

