3,518 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Bought by World Investment Advisors LLC

World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,610,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,503,000 after purchasing an additional 719,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,509,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,713,000 after buying an additional 105,062 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,155,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,267,000 after buying an additional 18,403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,822,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,715,000 after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 105.9% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,623,000 after purchasing an additional 800,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $55.10 and a 12-month high of $72.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.23.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $64,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,564.50. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $136,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,439.07. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,936 shares of company stock valued at $334,896 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

