3,878 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Acquired by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,499,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,999,000 after buying an additional 51,990 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GEM opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

