5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Receives C$8.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.60.

VNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised 5N Plus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Ventum Financial set a C$10.00 price target on 5N Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

In other news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,750.00. 4.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

5N Plus stock opened at C$7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$622.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.55. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$3.33 and a 52-week high of C$7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.44.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

