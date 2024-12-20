6,500 Shares in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Purchased by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth approximately $64,295,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,974,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10,607.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 540,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 535,355 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 994,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after buying an additional 335,669 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth $3,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David A. Latchana sold 7,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $131,156.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,390.78. The trade was a 35.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy M. Klimek sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $529,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,652.66. This trade represents a 54.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,920 shares of company stock worth $866,240. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

