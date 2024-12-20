AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR) Shares Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 371.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 90,155 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 156,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 44,420 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $535,000.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

AB Ultra Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.18 and a 52-week high of $50.92.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

