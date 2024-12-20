Abcam (LON:ABC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Abcam plc (LON:ABC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,226 ($15.32) and traded as high as GBX 1,259 ($15.74). Abcam shares last traded at GBX 1,226 ($15.32), with a volume of 6,372,291 shares trading hands.

Abcam Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20,433.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,226 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,226.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

