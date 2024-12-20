ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.90, but opened at $17.16. ADMA Biologics shares last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 422,669 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADMA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $119.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, CFO Brad L. Tade sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,007.95. This represents a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

